Police at the accident spot following death of a man in road accident in Patna, Bihar on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 8 (ANI): A biker died on the spot after being apparently hit by a vehicle which caused him to ram into a divider on the Atal Path in Patna, Bihar, on Sunday, police said.

"One person has died in the accident. He was riding a motorcycle. Someone from behind hit him, due to which he crashed into the divider. He succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot," Krishna Prasad (Traffic DSP) said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Sinha, a resident of Rohtas district of the State.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the family of the deceased has been informed about the incident.

A local said that the "bike and the helmet were thrown on the road." "Shoe (of the deceased) was lying on a side of a road." (ANI)

