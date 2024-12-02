Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Strongly opposing the change in the design of the Polavaram multi-purpose project in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, BJD on Monday announced it will take the matter to Delhi.

A delegation of the opposition party in Odisha would leave for Delhi on Tuesday and meet top officials of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Central Water Commission and Ministry of Tribal Affairs and submit memoranda on the adverse impact of the Polavaram project on Odisha, said BJD coordination committee chairperson Debi Prasad Mishra.

Also Read | Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Man Arrested for Injuring Woman Constable.

Mishra said the party's seven Rajya Sabha MPs will join the delegation in Delhi. He said party president Naveen Patnaik had earlier constituted a fact-finding committee comprising senior leaders on Polavaram dam, which after visiting the impact zones, submitted the report to him.

According to the committee, the project will have an adverse impact on the people of Malkangiri, Mishra said, adding that around 200 villages in Motu and Padi blocks of the district will be inundated.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Cab Driver Nabbed for Robbing Woman Passenger at Gunpoint in Sector 83.

He said the Odisha government in 2007 had moved the Supreme Court alleging that impact assessment study was not made before allowing the project to be implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Mishra said the Supreme Court in 2022 had directed the Centre to convene meetings between Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

However, no such meeting took place, he said, adding that apart from legal battle, BJD has decided to highlight the issue in Delhi.

"How can the Centre allow a project which will inundate 200 tribal villages?" the BJD leader asked at a press conference here.

The BJD leader said that the Andhra Pradesh government unilaterally changed the design of the dam project notwithstanding its adverse impact on Odisha.

While the initial design was made with water bearing capacity of Polavaram dam project at 36 lakh cusecs of water, it was later enhanced to 50 lakh cusecs of water.

"Therefore, the backwater of the project will inundate around 200 villages, a large patch of forest and revenue land in Malkangiri district," Mishra said, blaming the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre which in the budget allocated Rs 15,000 crore for completion of the controversial Polavaram project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)