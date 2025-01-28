New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Accusing AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of making a dangerous statement with implications for India's federal structure, the BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to bar him from campaigning for his allegation that Haryana was poisoning the water of Yamuna.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh met all three members of the EC, and requested them to ask the AAP leader to retract his charge and apologise for creating "panic" among people.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack on AAP Convenor, Says 'Arvind Kejriwal Lives in Sheesh Mahal; Biggest Liquor Scam Took Place in Delhi Under Him' (Watch Video).

They also demanded legal action against him.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said even Pakistan did not make such an allegation against India during wars, claiming that Kejriwal has made a low-level claim to hide his failures, and sensing his party's impending defeat in the Delhi assembly polls.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Key Differences Between 7th and 8th Pay Commission; Major Changes in Salary and Pension Structure.

How can a former chief minister within the country accuse another chief minister of an act which is somewhere "relatable to genocide", Sitharaman told reporters.

What Kejriwal has said is unfair, irresponsible and violative of the election code of conduct, she said.

Kejriwal had alleged on Monday that the ruling BJP in Haryana was mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. "If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," he said on X.

He was following up on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegation that the Haryana government was "intentionally" draining industrial waste into Yamuna from where the national capital draws its water.

Sitharaman hit back, and said his claim was dangerous for India's federal structure and electoral politics.

She said, "It is not dangerous for him who is a self-proclaimed anarchist. It comes easily for him to speak irresponsibly."

What he has said has caused fear in the mind of public of Delhi, she added.

There cannot be a more irresponsible statement against a serving chief minister made by somebody who held the position of CM till recently, she added.

The BJP delegation urged the commission to take firm action so Kejriwal cannot campaign in Delhi anymore, she said.

The model code will have to be implemented in full force or people will have no respect and fear of the EC, she said.

The EC assured them of firm action, she said.

Sani expressed his anguish to the EC for the "insult" to Haryana and could not sleep over the insinuation carried by Kejriwal's claim, she told reporters.

The BJP's memorandum to the EC said Kejriwal has not produced any evidence or basis of the allegations of such poisoning.

It said, "Such inflammatory statements, made without any evidence whatsoever, constitute a severe breach of several electoral and other statutes in addition to electoral ethics. These allegations are particularly concerning as they involve matters of public health and safety, potentially causing unnecessary panic among millions of Delhi residents."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)