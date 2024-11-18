Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): An explosion took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits in Telangana on Monday, officials said.

Rajendranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Srinivas said that a priest was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in an explosion.

"An explosion took place near a temple on Laxmiguda Road under Mailardevpally police station limits. The incident occurred when the temple priest was cleaning the premises near the temple. The temple priest was seriously injured in the explosion and has been admitted to a hospital," he added.

The police officials said that more details are awaited and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

