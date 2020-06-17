India News | Boundaries of Puducherry with TN's Cuddalore, Villupuram to Be Sealed from Today

Puducherry [India], June 17 (ANI): Boundaries of Puducherry with Cuddalore and Villupuram, both in Tamil Nadu, will be sealed from Wednesday, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

"People to be allowed inside Puducherry only for medical services. E-passes from Chennai will not be allowed here," said Narayanasamy.

"If you come with a certificate stating that you are not infected with the disease when you come from abroad, then you are allowed in Puducherry," he added.

Puducherry has so far reported 202 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

