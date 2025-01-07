New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea raising allegations of widespread malpractices during the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Exam held on December 13, 2024.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan asked the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court with the grievances.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices in India: Yellow Metal Climbs INR 700 to INR 79,700 per 10 gm; White Metal Jumps INR 1,300 Due to Fresh Buying by Jewellers and Depreciation in Indian Rupee.

As the bench was not inclined to examine the case, counsel appearing for the petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, said the entire country witnessed Bihar police's brutality on peaceful protesters who sought cancellation of the contentious BPSC exam.

The council said, "Now this has become a routine, how paper leaks are happening"

Also Read | Delhi Murder Case: Man Who Strangled Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity Also Planned to Kill Her Friend, Say Police.

To this, the bench said, "We understand your sentiments attached... but we cannot be the court of first instance. We feel it will be appropriate and more expeditious that the petitioner approached the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution."

The petitioner challenged the BPSC Preliminary Exam on grounds of an alleged paper leak.

Bihar police allegedly used force to control civil service aspirants who demanded the cancellation of the BPSC.

Earlier on Monday, Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Monday was granted 'unconditional bail' by a court in Patna, hours after he was sent to Beur jail for refusing to pay the bail bond.

Kishor, immediately after being released from the jail, addressed the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission aspirants and said, "There is no strength bigger than people's strength."

He further informed me about the whole incident and said that the Police took him to Beur jail but they had no documents to keep him there.

Kishor was observing a fast-unto-death over BPSC irregularities, launched on January 2 in support of the protesting students, who are demanding a cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam.

The students are calling for the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the BPSC on December 13, due to alleged question paper leaks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)