Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops foiled an illegal border crossing attempt and arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally.

The action followed a specific intelligence tip-off, leading to a thorough search operation in the East Jaintia Hills region along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to an official release, the alert personnel from the 172 Battalion of the BSF observed suspicious movements while on duty.

Acting on their vigilance, they promptly initiated a search operation, which culminated in the interception of six individuals attempting to cross back into Bangladesh through unauthorised channels.

Upon apprehension, it was revealed that these individuals had entered India several months ago and had since been employed as domestic workers in Bangalore and were now seeking to return home.

After the apprehended persons provided their identities, the BSF seized relevant items and promptly handed over the entire group to the local police station in PPP Umkiang for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the BSF has launched a 10-day "OPS Alert" exercise along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security amid Republic Day celebrations in the country.

According to an official release, this step has been taken ahead of the 76th Republic Day, considering the changed scenario in Bangladesh.

"Ops Alert commenced across all its field formations along the 4,096- km India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security and strengthened border outposts. During the period of the "Ops Alert" exercise, patrolling and other domination duties along the Indo-Bangladesh border will be intensified," the release stated.

The Republic Day Parade 2025 is all set to be a spectacular celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with a special focus on 75 years of the enactment of the Indian Constitution and Jan Bhagidari.

This year's parade will be graced by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as the chief guest. (ANI)

