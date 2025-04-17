New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will release 'The Hindu Manifesto', a new book by Swami Vigyananand, a senior functionary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and initiator of the World Hindu Congress, on April 26 at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

The Hindu Manifesto offers a transformative framework for prosperity, governance and justice in modern times, rooted in the principles of Dharma and the timeless wisdom of ancient Hindu texts, including the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Arthashastra, and Shukranitisar.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update by IMD: National Capital Records Maximum Temperature of 40.6 Degrees Celsius.

Swami Vigyananand has crafted 'The Hindu Manifesto' as a blueprint for civilizational renaissance, based on eight guiding principles, or Sutras, that emphasise prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, sacredness of nature, and respect for one's heritage.

The book presents a Dharma-centred model to foster a just, prosperous, and harmonious future for the world. It advocates for responsible democracy, drawing inspiration from Ram Rajya, where governance is rooted in justice and public welfare.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Leader Vijay Jolly Falls to Cyber Frauds; Says Tricked Into Booking Rooms in Ayodhya on Fake Portal.

It also redefines social structures, dispelling misconceptions about Varna and Jati and advocating for a non-discriminatory society.

'The Hindu Manifesto' maintains that a nation's strength and longevity depend on two fundamental aspects: a solid foundational framework that ensures stability and progress, and a civilizational framework that nurtures values, identity and sustainability. Together, these aspects form the core philosophy of this book, with each of the eight Sutras representing a crucial pillar of a thriving society.

By blending ancient wisdom with contemporary ideas, the book guides us to realign society with enduring civilizational values and power, Bharat's rise in the changing world order.

Swami Vigyananand is a renowned scholar of Hindu Dharma, deeply versed in Sanskrit and Hindu philosophy, and an astute observer of various disciplines including economics, education, diplomacy, strategy, and politics.

A thought leader and changemaker, he is an IIT graduate who is currently serving as Joint General Secretary of the VHP and leading its international coordination efforts.

He has spearheaded initiatives like the World Hindu Economic Forum and the World Hindu Congress, organising conferences and mobilising Hindus across the globe.

The book launch is expected to be a significant event in the discourse around governance, decolonisation and societal development in Bharat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)