Four drones and two heroin consignments recovered at Punjab border (Photo/BSF release)

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered four drones as well as two heroin consignments in the last 24 hours along the Punjab border, a press release stated on Sunday.

In the afternoon, the BSF troops jointly with Punjab Police recovered two DJI AIR 3S drones one after another along with one packet of suspected heroin with gross weight- 558 and 613 grams respectively in the area of village Dal situated in district Tarn Taran. The narcotics packets were found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop attached to each, the release mentioned.

The vigilant BSF troops on duty recovered one DJI Magic 3 Classic drone at about 09:45 am from a farming field adjacent to the village Rattankhurd in district Amritsar, added the release.

Previously, in the late evening hours on Saturday, based on the information of the BSF intelligence wing, the BSF troops recovered one drone DJI Mavic 3 Classic from a farming field adjacent to the Dariya Musa village in district Amritsar, the release stated.

Earlier on Saturday, the Border Security Force on Saturday recovered 1 drone and 2 heroin consignments in two different incidents in the border area of Ferozpur and Amritsar districts in Punjab.

According to a statement by the security force, the BSF intelligence wing conducted a search operation early morning today, leading to around 545 grams of heroin in Ferozpur.

Earlier this week, BSF recovered three drones and a large packet of suspected heroin in separate incidents along the Punjab border.

Acting on intelligence information, recovered a large packet of suspected heroin weighing 4.840 kg from a farming field near the village Rajatal in the Amritsar district at around 12:50 am. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and contained nine smaller packets of suspected heroin. (ANI)

