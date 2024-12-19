Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours recovered three drones and a large packet of suspected heroin in separate incidents along the Punjab border, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, the BSF troops, acting on intelligence information, recovered a large packet of suspected heroin weighing 4.840 kg from a farming field near the village Rajatal in the Amritsar district at around 12:50 am. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and contained nine smaller packets of suspected heroin.

"During the night hours, on the information of the BSF intelligence wing, one big packet of suspected heroin (gross weight: 4.840 kg) was recovered by BSF troops at about 12:50 am from a farming field adjacent to the village of Rajatal in the district of Amritsar. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with one steel hook and six illuminating strips attached to it. Upon opening the big packet, 09 small packets of suspected heroin were found inside," the BSF said.

In another incident, at around 8:00 am, BSF troops recovered a drone from a farming field near the village of Babe Dariya in the Amritsar district. Following this, at around 12:10 pm, another drone of the same model was recovered from a farming field near the village Rajatal in the Amritsar district after BSF troops observed drone movement in the area.

"Search operation by BSF troops, which culminated at about 08:00 am today, led to the recovery of 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field ahead of the border security fence in the area adjacent to the village- Babe Dariya in district Amritsar," the release read.

"Consequent upon observation of the movement of a drone by the vigilant BSF troops on duty and subsequent search operation, led to the recovery of 01 drone DJI Mavic 3 Classic at about 12:10 pm from a farming field adjacent to village- Rajatal of district Amritsar," it added.

Furthermore, at around 3:05 pm, a third drone of the same model was recovered from a sugarcane field near the village Dhani Natha Singh in the Ferozepur district based on information from a local villager.

"Based on the information of a local villager, the BSF troops recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at about 03:05 pm from a sugarcane field adjacent to the village- Dhani Natha Singh of district Ferozepur," the release further stated.

The BSF's technical countermeasures and operational efforts effectively thwarted further drone intrusions and narcotics smuggling attempts from across the border. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)