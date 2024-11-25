New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department on Monday.

According to an official release, the project will have a financial outlay of Rs1,435 crore.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheets 2025: Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table at cisce.org, Check Details Here.

The PAN 2.0 Project aligns with the Government's Digital India vision by enabling the use of PAN as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, the release stated.

The project facilitates a technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services and offers significant benefits, including ease of access, speedy service delivery with improved quality, a single source of truth ensuring data consistency, eco-friendly processes with cost optimisation, and enhanced security and infrastructure agility.

Also Read | 'Want Husband With Government Job': Bride Calls Off Wedding After Finding Groom's Private Job in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad.

The PAN 2.0 Project is an e-governance initiative aimed at re-engineering the business processes of taxpayer registration services through a technology-driven transformation of PAN/TAN services. It seeks to enhance the digital experience for taxpayers. This upgrade of the current PAN/TAN 1.0 ecosystem will consolidate core and non-core PAN/TAN activities as well as the PAN validation service, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)