Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): West Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday welcomed the Calcutta High Court decision to give the Central Government full discretion to deploy Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal to save the victims of Post Poll Violence and termed the decision as historic.

"One more failure of the State Machinery has come to the forefront. The Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta in a Public Interest Litigation filed by me to save the victims from Post Poll Violence has essentially conferred the entire discretion of deploying Central Armed Paramilitary Forces in West Bengal to the Central Government. I welcome this historic decision of the Hon'ble Court which will save a lot of lives in this failed State of West Bengal," Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X.

Incidents of post-poll violence poured in from several pockets of West Bengal where BJP workers were allegedly beaten and their offices were vandalised, after the declaration of Lok Sabha 2024 results.

On June 13, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was stopped by the police from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with alleged victims of post-poll violence.

Earlier this month, West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had written to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress' alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2024.

In the letter, Adhikari had alleged that the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilised to control the worsening situation where the ruling party's goons are targeting BJP workers.

Meanwhile, local BJP workers alleged that the BJP party office located at Goragacha, Taratala was demolished without any notice from the local administration on Thursday.

Talking about the demolition of the BJP party office at Goragacha, party worker MB Mahesh told ANI that the office was demolished by a bulldozer without notice. He added that the TMC is doing this because of the BJP's strengthening presence here.

"I don't understand why the BJP office was demolished by a bulldozer without notice...They are doing this because BJP strengthening its presence here...Nearby there is a TMC office where illegal activities are carried out," Mahesh said. (ANI)

