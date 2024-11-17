Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of East Coast Railways (Waltair Division), Visakhapatnam while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from an accused who is a proprietor of a Mumbai-based private firm.

The accused proprietor of Pune based another private firm was also arrested. During ongoing searches, CBI has so far recovered cash of Rs 87.6 lakh (approx.) along with jewellery worth about Rs 72 lakh, property documents, locker keys, etc.

The said bribe was allegedly paid as a reward for reducing penalty imposed on an accused Pvt. Ltd. for underperformance in contracts awarded by East Coast Railways, which was being executed by the said two proprietors of Mumbai and Pune-based private firms.

CBI registered a case against accused including DRM, aforesaid two proprietors of two different private persons, and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy and indulging in corrupt practices.

It was also alleged that bills amounting to Rs 3.17 Crores raised by a private company were pending with the East Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam. However, because of delays in execution of the contract awarded, the said company faced imposition of a hefty penalty. To evade paying such heavy penalties, two accused proprietors of Mumbai and Pune-based private firms allegedly approached accused DRM who demanded bribe of Rs 25 lakh to get the penalty amount reduced.

It was also alleged that after intervention of accused DRM in the matter, a reduced penalty was imposed and bill of private company was cleared. Pursuant to clearance of bill, said accused proprietor of Mumbai-based private firm arranged to pay the agreed bribe of Rs 25 lacs to accused DRM during his visit to Mumbai on 16.11.2024.

CBI laid a trap and caught accused DRM and accused proprietor of Mumbai based private firm during exchange of undue advantage of Rs 25 Lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery Rs 87.60 lacs in Indian & Foreign Currency from premises of accused DRM at Visakhapatnam, apart recovery of Jewellery valued at about Rs 72 lacs and several incriminating documents including investments made in a flat at Kalyan, locker key and bank balances of accused public servant. (ANI)

