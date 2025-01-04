Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two individuals who had been on the run for 18 years after allegedly murdering a woman and her twin daughters in Anchal, Kollam district, according to police.

The accused, Dibil Kumar, a native of Anchal, and Rajesh, a Kannur native and former Indian Army personnel, were arrested from Puducherry, police said.

The two were produced before a court in Kochi on Saturday and have been remanded to judicial custody, according to a prosecutor.

The case pertains to the reported murder of Ranjini and her twin daughters in February 2006.

According to sources, Ranjini and Dibil Kumar were in affair and subsequently, Ranjini got pregnant. Kumar allegedly murdered her with the help of his friend Rajesh.

Both the Kerala Police and the CBI had identified the accused during earlier investigations. However, the duo managed to evade arrest until now.

In 2008, the CBI took over the case following a plea from the victim's family. The accused had reportedly been living under fake identities, avoiding detection after failing to rejoin the Army following the crime, police said.

