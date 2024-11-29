New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Special ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) court for CBI cases, Ahmedabad (Rural), on Friday sentenced two accused to 3 years of imprisonment in the case of obtaining TDS refunds based on alleged forged certificates, the agency said in a release.

The two accused have been identified as Suresh G Prajapati, then income tax practitioner, and his wife Sobhnaben Suresh Prajapati. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 60, 000 on both the accused.

The CBI registered the case on December 31, 2007, on allegations that income tax refunds were regularly made from Ward 12(3), Income Tax Office, Narayan Chambers, Ahmedabad, on the basis of bogus TDS certificates.

It was revealed that G Prajapati, an income tax practitioner in Ahmedabad, had filed a number of IT returns in the name of individual assesses. Along with these income tax returns, a number of TDS certificates were also attached. It was ascertained that though these TDS certificates were bogus in nature, the refunds were allowed to the tune of around Rs 3,61,298 from Ward12(3), Ahmedabad, which was misappropriated, the agency said in its statement.

The CBI had filed two chargesheets against the accused on December 31, 2008, and January 3, 2011.

"After trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly," the CBI said. (ANI)

