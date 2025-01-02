New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against its own officer and conducted and recovered Rs 55 lakh cash, an official claimed on Thursday.

As per the officials, the CBI registered a case against its own deputy SP on the allegations of obtaining undue advantage from different individuals who were within the ambit of the investigation being conducted by him.

"The accused public servant was utilising the services of different middlemen for transacting the bribe money through a web of accounts and hawala channels," the official claimed.

CBI has conducted searches at 20 different places, including Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The searches have led to the recovery of cash worth rupees 55 lakh, which has been routed through the hawala channel, property papers showing investment of rupees 1.78 crores and book entries showing transactions worth Rs 1.63 crores, besides other incriminating documents, as per the claim made by officials. Further investigation is underway.

On December 31, the CBI)Court had sentenced two accused including Rayabharapu Venkata Lakshmi (RVL) Narasimha Rao then Assistant Commissioner Of Central Excise & Customs ((Retired IRS Officer) Kakinada, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and his wife Rayabharapu Gowri Ratnam to three years imprisonment with a total fine of Rs two lakh in a disproportionate assets case, said a press release from CBI on Monday.

CBI had registered the instant case against the accused. It was alleged that during the check period from 01.07.2007 to 04.08.2011, the accused R.V.L. Narasimha Rao, IRS, while working as a public servant with the Department of Customs, had movable and immovable properties in his name and the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of approximately Rs 31.20 lakh (Percentage of DA: 71.81 per cent) which he could not satisfactorily account for R. Gowri Ratnam, by allowing her husband to acquire assets in her name beyond her pecuniary resources, abetted the commission of offence, the release said.

The Special Judge Court for CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam ordered CBI to initiate appropriate proceedings to confiscate the properties equal to the disproportionate assets of approximately Rs 27.57 lakh, the release mentioned. (ANI)

