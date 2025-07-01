Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing public grievances during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme in Dhaneta under the Nadaun Assembly Constituency of Hamirpur district on Tuesday, issued directions to officials for prompt redressal of problems as raised by the people.

The Chief Minister announced that the CBSE curriculum would be introduced in Government Senior Secondary School Dhaneta from the upcoming academic session, along with co-education and the start of science stream classes. He declared the launch of B.Ed. and BCA courses at Dhaneta Degree College, opening new avenues for higher education for local students.

He also announced the establishment of a new agricultural procurement centre in Nadaun.

Paying tribute to martyrs Arvind Singh and Subedar Kuldeep Chand, who sacrificed their lives in 'Operation Sindoor', the Chief Minister said memorial gates would be erected in their native villages to honour their supreme sacrifice.

Targeting the previous state BJP government, he criticised it for opening hundreds of institutions ahead of the Assembly elections for political gains without making any budgetary provisions.

CM Sukhu stated that the present government has decided to rationalise schools, and due to the government's earnest efforts, the state has jumped from the 21st to the 5th position in the nationwide quality education rankings.

On the healthcare front, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for modernising medical infrastructure. He said that discussions had been held with doctors at Tanda Medical College to improve health services.

"Although Himachali doctors are renowned across the country, due to outdated medical equipment, the patients were forced to seek treatment outside the State. The government is working to upgrade equipment and facilities at Tanda, IGMC Shimla and Chamiyana in the first phase, followed by Ner Chowk, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Nahan medical colleges in the second phase," he said.

On cloudburst incidents in the state, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "There were incidents of cloudburst in Mandi last night. There has been considerable damage. So far, there has been a loss of Rs 500 crores. I appeal to everyone not to go near rivers and nallas. We have got information on incidents from many places."

The incessant rainfall and a series of cloudbursts and flash floods have devastated parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 19 hours, leaving five people dead, 16 missing and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (HP-SEOC), 332 individuals have been successfully rescued in coordinated operations across multiple districts. The worst-hit district is Mandi, where all five casualties and the highest number of missing persons - 16 - were reported.

Eleven people remain stranded, and several more have been evacuated from flood-affected zones. A total of 278 individuals were rescued from Mandi, the HP-SEOC confirmed. (ANI)

