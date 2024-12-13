New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress' central leadership has maintained "complete balance" in the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, party's Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav said in a statement on Friday.

"By releasing the first list of 21 Congress candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the central leadership of the Congress has maintained complete balance as the list was a proper mix of youth and experience," Yadav said.

The Congress workers are full of zeal and enthusiasm after the declaration of the first list well ahead of the elections, he claimed.

"We will not make any alliance with any party in any way which I had disclosed during the Delhi Nyay Yatra. Right now we have announced the names of 21 candidates and after discussing the remaining seats, we will soon announce them sequentially. The Congress party is completely serious about the Delhi Assembly elections and will field winning candidates in all 70 assemblies," said Yadav, who has been fielded from Badli.

The Congress leader further said the party has fielded experienced, capable, down to earth and dutiful candidates.

The people of Delhi had promised to give full assurance of victory to the Congress candidates during the Delhi Nyaya Yatra, he added.

The Congress on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls as it fielded ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a potential contest between him and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The party also fielded ex-Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, ex-Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar from Patparganj, national spokesperson Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur and Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka.

