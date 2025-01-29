Chandigarh/Shimla/Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across parties on Wednesday expressed grief over loss of lives in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "The news of many devotees losing their lives and many getting injured in the stampede at the Sangam banks of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya is very sad and unfortunate."

"I pay my tribute to the devotees who lost their lives in this accident and express my deepest condolences to their families," Hooda said while wishing speedy recovery of the injured.

Multiple people were killed and many injured in the stampede that broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a post on X, said, "The news of many devotees getting killed in a stampede in Maha Kumbh is very sad. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident."

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja, who is an MP from Haryana's Sirsa, expressed grief over the incident and said the government should immediately improve the arrangements so that such incidents do not happen in future.

"The news of the tragic death of several devotees and many getting injured in the stampede at the Sangam banks during the Maha Kumbh is heart-breaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

She also said, "Despite spending thousands of crores, there is mismanagement. Focus on VIP movement and self-promotion is unfortunate. The government should immediately improve the arrangements so that such incidents do not happen in future."

"Arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and movement of the devotees should be proper. Congress workers have been appealed to help the victims in every possible way," Selja said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the stampede incident.

CM Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

Sinha shared his grief in a post on X, also praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

“The accident that happened at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely unfortunate and tragic. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the LG said in his post in Hindi.

