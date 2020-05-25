India News | Chandrababu Naidu Returns to His Residence in Andhra Pradesh After 2 Months

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday returned to his residence in Amaravati from Hyderabad after a gap of two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The TDP leader crossed the Garikapadu check post at the Andhra Pradesh - Telangana border. Andhra Pradesh Police allowed Naidu's convoy to enter the state after proper checking was carried out.

Naidu went to Hyderabad on March 22.

The TDP chief had also scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam to meet gas leak victims but it was later cancelled as no air services were available. (ANI)

