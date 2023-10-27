Vijayawada, October 27: Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to a special Anti-Corruption Bureau Court special judge seeking fool-proof security in and around the jail in Rajamahendravaram where he has been on judicial remand since September 10 for alleged involvement in the skill development scam.

In the letter dated October 25, Naidu brought to the Vijayawada court's notice a few untoward incidents that took place in and around the central jail in the recent past which that endangered his life and limb. Chandrababu Naidu Gets Major Relief, Andhra Pradesh High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to TDP Chief in Angallu 307 Case.

"I wish to bring a few untoward incidents that occurred in and around the Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram in the recent past for your consideration, having the tendency to endanger my life and limb despite being a Z category security protectee," Naidu said in his letter.

Accusing the ruling government of jeopardizing his security, Naidu urged the judge to ensure comprehensive security measures in and around the prison, equivalent to the Z+ category security cover he has been granted.

"I have been sent to the Judicial Remand on September 10 and I was brought to the Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram on the intervening night of September 10 and 11. I was unauthorizedly videographed and photographed while entering the prison, and while in the prison complex. The said footage was leaked out by the police themselves. Those images were widely circulated/publicized on social media platforms by the party in power with a malicious intention to damage my reputation and image in the eyes of the people, by throwing my security concerns to the winds, having the tendency to put my life in danger," Naidu said.

"It came to my notice that one anonymous letter was received by the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Godavari and the jail authorities in which it was written that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and crores of rupees were changed hands to execute that assassination bid. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Writes Letter To Party Workers From Jail, Says 'Not In Jail But Hearts Of People’.

The police authorities till now did not make any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the said letter nor have taken steps to avert any unforeseen incident," the TDP chief added. Naidu said that time and again they have been complaining about the unruly activities of the ruling party leaders and their activists to the police but no action has been taken against any of them till now.

"All the aforementioned incidents bring to the fore the lapses in the security arrangements. By keeping in view all the aforementioned incidents therefore it is requested to undertake foolproof security arrangements in and around the Central Prison, Rajamahendravaram, commensurate with the Z Category security cover provided to me," the former CM added in his letter.

The Vijayawada ACB court extended N Chandrababu Naidu's remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till November 1. Naidu is currently in judicial custody. The TDP leader was presented virtually before the court from the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

