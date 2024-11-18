Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the closing ceremony of the CM Trophy India International Challenge Badminton Competition 2024 on Sunday held at the iSports Badminton Arena in Mowa, Raipur.

During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the Chhattisgarh government's strong commitment to nurturing sports talent in the state, emphasizing improved facilities and infrastructure for athletes.

Also Read | Assam: Meitei Group Holds Candlelight March Condemning Killing of 6 Women and Children in Manipur’s Jiribam District.

As part of the state's initiative to motivate athletes, Sai announced that Chhattisgarh players who win medals at the Olympics will receive substantial cash incentives: Rs 3 crore for a gold medal, Rs 2 crore for a silver, and Rs 1 crore for a bronze.

The Chief Minister further spoke about the importance of sports, not only as a medium of competition but as a symbol of unity, discipline, and dedication.

Also Read | Tax Exemption on Electric Vehicles in Telangana: Congress Government Announces 100% Exemption on Road Tax, Registration Fees for EV.

He praised the positive impact sports have on youth, saying, "Sports make the youth emotionally strong, positive, and energetic. They inspire discipline and foster unity."

He reiterated the state's focus on promoting sports, noting that Chhattisgarh has many talented players, and the government is actively supporting them through schemes like Khelo India, which is being implemented across all districts in the state.

CM Sai shared personal stories to highlight the resilience of Chhattisgarh's youth. He mentioned his recent conversation with Ritika Dhruv, a promising badminton player from Dhamtari, who has overcome financial hardships--her father works as a labourer and her mother is an Anganwadi assistant--to excel in sports.

"Despite the struggles, Ritika has shown tremendous potential. I assured her that we will fully support her as she continues to bring pride to her family and Chhattisgarh," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Nisha, a mountaineer from Chhattisgarh, whose dream is to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Everest. Due to financial constraints, Nisha has been unable to pursue her goals.

"I assured Nisha that the government will support her, and have approved an amount of Rs 4.75 lakh for her mountaineering expeditions," Sai said.

Sai concluded by reiterating the government's commitment to fostering sports talent in the state and ensuring that players have the resources they need to succeed. He congratulated the men's doubles champions, Hariharan and Ruban Kumar, and also thanked all the participants, organizers, and international players for making the CM Trophy India International Challenge a success.

The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Badminton Association President Vikram Sisodia, General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, and other officials, along with a large gathering of sports enthusiasts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)