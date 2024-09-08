Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday expressed grief over the death of seven people due to lightning in Baloda Bazar district.

In a post on X, CM Vishnu Deo said, "Sad news has been received about the death of 7 villagers and injuries to many others due to lightning in Mohtara village of Balodabazar district."

Also Read | Trouble in Trinamool Congress: Jawhar Sircar Turns Down Mamata Banerjee's Request To Reconsider Resignation Decision.

"The district administration has rushed the injured to the hospital for immediate treatment. The administration has been given instructions to make better arrangements for treatment and other necessary instructions. My condolences are with the families of the deceased," the post further reads.

Seven people were killed and three others were injured after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar on Sunday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Student Locked in Hotel Room for 20 Days Rescued by 'SHE Teams', Online Friend Held.

As per Additional Superintendent of Police, Baloda Bazar, Abhishek Singh, the incident occurred when they were returning from the field and following the heavy rainfall they took shelter under a tree.The incident occurred in Mohtara village.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh (20), Tankar (30), Santosh (40), Thaneshwar (18), Pokhraj (38), Dev (22) and Vijay (23) while Vishambar, Bittu Sahu and Chetan Sahu were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)