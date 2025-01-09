Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Bodies of three Naxals and several weapons have been recovered from the encounter that took place in the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

"Bodies of 3 naxals and weapons recovered. The search operation is still underway," said SP Sukma Kiran Chavan.

The encounter between security forces and Naxals broke out in the forest at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police of Sukma, Kiran Chavan, said the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit (CoBRA) teams are involved in the encounter.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma reacted to the encounter and informed that the search operation is still underway.

"Security forces have had success in their operations in Sukma. Today, the bodies of 3 Naxals have been recovered from there. The search operation is continuing there," he said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, eight jawans from the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and one civilian driver were killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday.

The jawans were returning from a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur police when the blast occurred. (ANI)

