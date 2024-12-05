Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A first-of-its-kind institute in Chhattisgarh's capital, Raipur, is emerging as a significant platform for honing the artistic and vocational skills of persons with disabilities, also known as 'Divyangs'.

The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has introduced several schemes for differently-abled individuals. As part of this campaign, the Divyang Mahavidyalaya Raipur, located in Mana, is offering undergraduate courses specifically designed for persons with disabilities.

The institute provides courses such as the Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) and the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). According to the institute's faculty, the BPA course focuses on skills such as singing and playing the tabla, making it ideal for visually impaired students. The BFA course, on the other hand, specialises in drawing and is suitable for students with speech and hearing impairments. These courses enable students to sharpen their skills and work towards their career aspirations.

Speaking to a student, Lovely Khutiyar, through sign language, and later explaining to the ANI team, college teacher Kamlesh Kurre shared that Lovely has been passionate about drawing since childhood. She practises replicating images and newspaper clippings. Upon learning about the institute, she enrolled and now participates in various activities, including drawing.

When asked how she expresses herself through drawing, Lovely, through Kurre, said, "What I see, I transfer onto the canvas using a pencil."

Lovely also expressed her aspiration to pursue a master's degree in fine arts after completing her bachelor's. She hopes to visit multiple colleges to broaden her perspective and enhance her skills. Additionally, she wishes to support other students with disabilities in expressing themselves through art.

Discussing the challenges of teaching Divyang students, Kurre highlighted that differing sign languages used at schools and homes in the state pose initial hurdles. However, the institute is making significant efforts to address these issues.

Providing more details about the courses, Kurre explained that BPA is primarily chosen by visually impaired students, while BFA is preferred by those with speech and hearing impairments. Students with orthopaedic disabilities (who can see, speak, and hear) can opt for either course. With growing awareness about the institute, student enrolments are steadily increasing.

"As an art student myself, I understand the bright future that painting holds. We also ensure our students participate in events organised by the Chhattisgarh government," Kurre added.

Shikha Verma, the principal of the college, stated that the institute for differently-abled students was established in 2016. It is run by the Social Welfare Department and is affiliated with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University. Students with HIV and orthopaedic disabilities are also enrolled in this four-year programme.

"The institute hosts its own exhibitions, and students participate in national and international events where their performances are exceptional. Students have received awards from the Governor at state-level events and have been honoured by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh at national-level competitions. Their performance has been truly commendable," Verma noted.

She further mentioned that students from various districts attend the institute, which provides free hostel facilities. The institute also offers state and national-level scholarships.

When asked about students' prospects after graduation, Verma explained that these courses have a strong vocational focus. Many students engaged in painting and related studies have set up stalls, generating sales of up to Rs20,000 in a short period. (ANI)

