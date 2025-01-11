Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Uttarayan Kautik Fair organised by the Kumaon Cultural Upliftment Forum at TDC ground in Khatima.

While extending advance greetings and best wishes to all the people present for Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Ghughutiya Festival, and Lohri, the Chief Minister expressed his emotional connection with the fair.

He said that in this Uttarayan fair, on one hand, the folk arts and traditional songs of Uttarakhand were being taken to the future generation through various programs related to cultural dance and singing, while on the other hand, a glimpse of the rich cultural heritage of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand was seen in the 'Rang Yatra' decorated with grand tableaux that comes out before the start of the fair, along with this, an effort is also made to strengthen the rural economy by providing a platform for the sale of various products of handicrafts and cottage industries in this fair.

Congratulating the members of Kumaon Cultural Utthan Manch, who had been working tirelessly to make this huge and grand fair a success for years, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, unprecedented development works were being carried out across India with the proclamation of 'Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi', while on the other hand, the foundation of cultural renaissance was being laid in the country by constructing a huge Vishwanath Corridor in Kashi, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain and a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

He said that with the guidance and support of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government was also constantly striving for the development of Uttarakhand as well as the preservation of cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister said that along with the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham, projects worth crores are being run for the revival and beautification of the ancient temples of Kumaon located in Manaskhand, along with this, work was also being done on the construction of Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor and Sharda Corridor.

He said that the government was continuously working towards increasing investment in Uttarakhand and creating employment opportunities by making special industrial policies for various sectors to solve the big problem of migration.

Along with this, self-employment was also being promoted by implementing many schemes like the Home Stay Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme and Solar Self Employment Scheme, while on the other hand, our government has tightened the noose on the copy mafia by implementing a strict anti-copying law in the state and has also provided government jobs to more than 19 thousand youth in the last three years with complete transparency.

The Chief Minister said that the government was also working with determination to preserve the cultural values and demography of Uttarakhand.

Along with implementing anti-conversion laws and anti-riot laws in the state, strict action has also been ensured against hateful mentality like land jihad and spit jihad. Along with this, the historic work of making the first uniform civil code law in the country has also been done, which will be implemented from this month itself. Not only this but now the outsiders buying land in the state are being thoroughly investigated. If any person is found violating the rules, then his plot is being vested in government property.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that all the development works being done by our government with its basic mantra of 'Vikalp Rithik Sankalp' are being continuously carried forward without any hindrance and discrimination with the cooperation and blessings of the general public. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)