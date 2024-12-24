New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Christmas celebrations are in full swing across the country with churches and markets illuminated by vibrant lights, sparkling stars, and beautifully arranged Christmas cribs, a day before the main holiday.

The festive spirit is visible everywhere, as communities come together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Churches have been adorned with stunning decorations, creating a magical atmosphere that draws large crowds of people for prayer and reflection.

Markets are bustling with activity, as people shop for Christmas trees, gifts, and festive treats, adding to the holiday excitement.

This pre-Christmas celebration highlights the warmth and unity that the season brings, with both religious and cultural activities marking the eve of one of the most anticipated days of the year.

In the national capital, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church was beautifully decorated with sparkling lights and stars, creating a festive atmosphere for the occasion. The Christmas crib added to the charm of the church, drawing many visitors who marvelled at the decorations.

Visuals show people offering prayers at the church and lighting candles on Christmas Eve.

Security measures were also stepped up ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, stated that enhanced patrolling had been initiated in markets and other high-footfall areas, ensuring safety for the public.

Senior officers have been out every evening, inspecting security setups and people's safety.

"We are also increasing tenant-servant verification as we approach Republic Day," Chauhan added, stressing the importance of maintaining peace during the festive season. Furthermore, a social media monitoring cell in the South District ensures that any fake news is kept in check, maintaining the integrity of public information.

In Tamil Nadu, the church in Ooty was similarly adorned with Christmas cribs, stars, and lights, radiating warmth and joy for all who visited. The town was filled with the festive spirit, with the church standing as the centrepiece of the Christmas celebrations.

Ernakulam district in Kerala also joined in the festivities as a church in Kochi shone brightly with Christmas lights and decorated stars.

The decorations added a magical touch to the evening, with locals and tourists alike visiting the church to embrace the festive atmosphere.

In Rajasthan, the Shepherd Memorial Church in Udaipur looked stunning with its Christmas decorations, including cribs and illuminated stars.

The church became a major attraction as the people of Udaipur came together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The markets of Kolkata, West Bengal, saw an influx of people who thronged to buy gifts, decorations, and sweets for Christmas.

The bustling streets were alive with the spirit of the holiday, and the city was transformed into a winter wonderland, reflecting the vibrancy and energy of Christmas Eve.

In Birbhum, West Bengal, markets have come alive with the spirit of Christmas, as they are beautifully decked up with Christmas trees, bells, and an array of festive gifts. The streets are filled with decorations, creating a cheerful atmosphere as people prepare for the upcoming holiday.

The vibrant decorations and bustling markets are a testament to the enthusiasm and excitement surrounding the Christmas festival in the region.

In Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a massive and intricate sand art of Santa Claus on the beaches of Puri.

Spanning an impressive 160 feet long and 100 feet wide, the artwork was crafted using 550 kilograms of chocolates, adding a sweet and unique touch to the visual masterpiece.

Pattnaik's sand art, which has become a significant attraction, combines the artistic skill of sand sculpting with the festive spirit of Christmas, showcasing his creativity and contributing to the celebratory mood in Odisha.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar was decked with sparkling lights and elegant decorations. The church was a symbol of peace and joy in the region, with people from all walks of life visiting to offer prayers and celebrate Christmas.

As Christmas Eve unfolded on Tuesday, the combination of spiritual significance and festive cheer reflected the true essence of the holiday season. Whether through stunning church decorations or the bustling vibrant markets, people across the nation united in celebration, bringing warmth and joy to the cold winter nights. (ANI)

