Rajkot (Gujrat) [India], January 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 25th 'Rashtra Katha', an event inspired by Swami Dharmabandhuji, held at Prasala in Rajkot district. During the event, the Chief Minister addressed a large gathering of youth from Gujarat and other states, stressing their significant role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

The Chief Minister's participation and address highlighted how the younger generation is a key pillar in nation-building, urging them to adopt a sense of duty and contribute to the country's growth.

The CM appreciated the efforts of Swami Dharmabandhuji and the Vedic Mission Trust, which organizes Rashtra Katha. He expressed satisfaction over how the event is inspiring youth to imbibe the values of patriotism, national spirit, and good citizenship.

As he addressed the gathering, he said, the youth were not just being equipped with skills but also with an understanding of their vital role in the progress of the nation, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is a proud moment that youth from various states are imbibing the values of national spirit from Gujarat's land through the Rashtra Katha," said the Chief Minister.

Rashtra Katha has become a significant platform for instilling character-building traits among youth while simultaneously nurturing a deep love for the country. As the Chief Minister remarked, this platform contributes directly to nation-building.

He added, "It is heartening to witness the participation of youth from different parts of India, all of whom are inspired by Gujarat's land to uphold values such as patriotism, unity, and the spirit of social welfare."

The event, which marks its 25th edition this year, saw youth gathered not only from Gujarat but also from various other states. The Chief Minister noted that these youth, having been exposed to the teachings of Rashtra Katha, will return to their home states with enhanced national awareness and a greater commitment to their responsibilities towards the nation's progress.

As Gujarat continues to lead in various developmental initiatives, the Chief Minister emphasized the role of youth in turning India into a developed country. Reflecting on the ongoing nationwide campaign under the Prime Minister's leadership, the Chief Minister urged the youth to play a leading role in transforming their communities, stating that their contribution will pave the way for realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The PM's mantra of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas" was mentioned as a reminder of how youth play a central role in shaping India's future.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel further elaborated on the importance of nurturing national unity through youth engagement. He remarked that national unity is not solely the result of policies but is also driven by goodwill and the spirit of welfare shared across all religions.

He emphasized that patriotism is inherent in every faith, thus strengthening the bond that holds the country together. According to the Chief Minister, the collective spirit of unity, as expressed in the Prime Minister's vision, enables India to remain strong and united in its journey towards progress.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that as the country progresses from the Amrit Kaal of Azadi towards its centenary, youth need to take inspiration from the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

The ideals and struggles of national heroes were mentioned as a source of inspiration for the younger generation. The Chief Minister urged them to shed the remnants of colonial mentality and adopt a mindset that prioritizes the development and welfare of the nation. He underscored that only through such dedication and action can the Prime Minister's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" be fulfilled.

Swami Dharmabandhuji, the spiritual guide behind the Rashtra Katha initiative, shared his vision for the program, which aims to instil national integrity, unity, and social harmony among the youth. According to Swami Dharmabandhuji, Rashtra Katha is not just an event but a movement to bring out the best in the youth, helping them evolve into responsible citizens who will work towards India's educational, scientific, and intellectual development. Swamiji also mentioned that the event encourages the youth to participate actively in nation-building efforts, while helping them develop essential life skills.

Swami Dharmabandhuji also expressed his pride in India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing the country's impressive strides on the global stage. He extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister, praising his humility, simplicity, and dedication to the development of Gujarat.

As part of the event, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also visited the Indian Army's weapons exhibition and explored the camp cafeteria set up at the Rashtra Katha site. The exhibition showcased contributions from various branches of the Indian Army, including the Artillery, Armed Forces, Infantry Force, 100 Battalion Rifles Ahmedabad, and the Indian Navy. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to meet with army personnel, offering his best wishes for their dedication and service to the nation.

The event also featured the presence of several dignitaries, including Porbandar MLA Arjun Modhwadia, who lauded Swami Dharmabandhuji's relentless commitment to the nation's progress and the efforts of the Rashtra Katha in shaping a better future for India's youth. Modhwadia highlighted Gujarat's role as a progressive state, pointing to the continuous efforts of both the state and central governments in fostering youth development and welfare. (ANI)

