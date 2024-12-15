Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Guru Puja ceremony at Gayatri Ashram, Gadhethad, in Rajkot district. During his visit, he offered prayers at the Gayatri temple and received blessings from Mahant Shri Lal Bapu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Coming to a place of faith like Gadhethad Gayatri Ashram strengthens the morale for public service." He reiterated the state government's dedication to improving the lives of every individual, emphasizing that the blessings of saints inspire and strengthen their commitment to public welfare.

He further remarked, "Receiving the blessings of Pujya Lal Bapu Guruji on Magshar Purnima, a day of great significance, is extremely meaningful. The spirit of seeking the Guru's blessings is truly invaluable." CM also praised the organizers for their excellent arrangement of the Guru Puja ceremony at the ashram.

On this occasion, the Ashram's Mahant Lalbapu said, "Values are more important than money for the sustenance of society and the country; nurturing Values can be achieved through spirituality."

He also fondly remembered Bhupendra Patel's visit during his treatment in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

