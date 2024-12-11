Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday engaged with members of civil society during a meeting in Jammu.

CM Omar Abdullah stated that the purpose of the meeting was to gather feedback from members regarding government decisions.

"Being in power, it is impossible to have information on every matter. The government makes decisions that impact the people. It is essential to seek feedback on these decisions," CM Omar told reporters.

"...Obtaining accurate feedback within the government system can sometimes be challenging. However, in a civil society meeting like this, people often come without any agenda and provide their feedback and suggestions, which benefits us. The purpose of this meeting was to sit together with civil society members and gather their input," he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Abdullah reiterated his commitment to restoring the now-defunct Darbar Move.

He also questioned why the Darbar Move issue gained prominence only after the assembly elections.

"I don't understand why this issue didn't come up during the elections. The Darbar Move only started making headlines after the elections. However, we have consistently assured in meetings that the Darbar Move will be restored," CM Omar said.

He further emphasised the importance and uniqueness of Jammu, stating, "Jammu has its own significance, its own speciality, and we will not let it diminish."

The Darbar Move refers to the biannual relocation of the secretariat and all other government offices of Jammu and Kashmir between the two capital cities. From May to October, government offices operated in Srinagar, the summer capital, while for the other six months, they functioned in Jammu, the winter capital.

In April 2021, for the first time in history, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir decided to defer the Darbar Move due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

