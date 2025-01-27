Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory and emphasised the need for robust monitoring mechanisms to achieve the mission's objectives.

He also assured full government support in realising the mission's vision of providing clean drinking water to every household in J-K.

Chairing a review meeting of the Jal Shakti department with focus on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the chief minister discussed various challenges faced during the mission's implementation, including low tender responses, delays in the supply of galvanised iron (GI) pipes in Jammu and ductile iron (DI) pipes in Kashmir, and incidence of dry bore wells in multiple districts.

Electro-mechanical issues were also highlighted as significant concerns impacting the timely execution of projects, an official spokesman said.

The proposed project size under the Jal Jeevan Mission covers 3,253 schemes aimed at ensuring a sustainable water supply system.

The meeting was informed that 81 per cent of households across Jammu and Kashmir have been connected to tap water supply under the JJM, and efforts were being made to achieve the remaining targets.

Abdullah emphasised the need for effective implementation and robust monitoring mechanisms to achieve the mission's objectives, besides stressing the importance of robust third-party monitoring mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability.

The meeting also focused on water quality monitoring and surveillance, with the chief minister emphasising the need to strengthen 'Pani Samities' at the panchayat level, the spokesman said.

Abdullah also highlighted the urgency of addressing manpower shortages within the department to improve service delivery and achieve mission objectives.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the JJM while reiterating the importance of sustaining momentum and overcoming challenges.

Abdullah later inaugurated the newly-constructed Tawi state guest house here, marking a significant addition to the state's hospitality infrastructure.

The chief minister conducted a detailed inspection of the facility, including the VVIP suites, mini suites, bedrooms, conference hall and other amenities.

