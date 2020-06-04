India News | Combating COVID-19: Lok Sabha Control Room Receives 1,000 Requests, Relocates 11,000 People

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Lok Sabha Control Room, which is set-up on the initiative of Speaker Om Birla to fight against COVID-19, has received about 1,000 requests and as many as 11,000 people have been relocated/helped between April 27 and May 31.

In an official release, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday said, "Set-up on the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Control Room to fight against COVID-19 pandemic has been coordinating efforts of parliamentarians and legislators for relief and rehabilitation of affected people. After it came into existence, it has received about 1,000 requests during the period April 27 to May 31. During the same time period, as many as 11,000 persons have been relocated/helped by the Control Room."

Earlier on April 21, the Lok Sabha Speaker during a video conference with Presiding Officers of State Legislatures had announced about setting up of control room to help in the nation's fight against COVID-19.

The Control Room was set up by Lok Sabha Secretariat in Parliament House to facilitate a quicker interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases while 1,00,303 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll stands at 5,815, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

