Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Sunday expressed disappointment with the results of the Kedarnath assembly bypoll, and said that the concerns of Uttarakhand and questions of Kedar Khand have lost.

Speaking to ANI, Harish Rawat said, "We are worried about the reasons for the defeat. It is not the BJP that has won, but the concerns of Uttarakhand and questions of Kedar Khand, have lost. Congress was fighting the election on those questions. We have not lost, those questions have lost. We had selected a candidate who opposed the laws regarding land made by the BJP. The laws created loot of lands in the state. I am worried about this."

Also Read | Bengaluru Businesswoman’s Suicide: Senior Police Officer Accused of Abetting Her Death by Allegedly Stripping Her and Demanding a Bribe of INR 25 Lakh.

He said that the people of Kedar Khand used to say that the BJP could not respect the traditions of the state.

"We are talking about issues like unemployment, inflation, agniveer, disrespect of women, potholes on the roads. We will talk on topics which is related to the people," he added.

Also Read | NCP Elects Ajit Pawar as Leader of Party in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha After Stellar Performance in Assembly Elections.

Earlier Uttarakhand Chief Minister extended best wishes to BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal for winning the elections from Kedarnath constituency.

"Congratulations and best wishes to BJP candidate Asha Nautiyal ji on her splendid victory! I have full faith that under your representation, Kedarnath Vidhansabha will touch new heights of continuous development," he said.

He said that this win was for development and nationalism as people have rejected the politics of "delusion and lies."

"Firstly, I want to remember Baba Kedar and I want to express my gratitude towards the people of Kedarnath assembly constituency for electing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Nautiyal. Along with this, I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP-led Mahayuti winning in Maharashtra elections," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.

"It is the people who have won in Kedarnath assembly constituency. We have won because of the development work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the renovation of Kedarnath Dham. This is a win for development, nationalism and Sanatan Dharma. In this election, they (the opposition) tried to spread regionalism and casteism. But people have completely rejected such politics of delusion and lies. People have chosen development," the Chief Minister said.

"We will fulfil the pledge we have taken to develop the entire Uttarakhand including Kedarnath," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Nautiyal won Uttarakhand's Kedarnath assembly constituency defeating Congress' Manoj Rawat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)