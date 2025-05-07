Following India’s strategic operation under Operation Sindoor, dramatic visuals have surfaced showing the complete destruction of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) key terror headquarters, Markaz Subhan Allah, in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. The high-precision strike reportedly flattened the facility, which was long used for training and coordinating cross-border terror activities. Drone footage and ground visuals from the scene show the compound reduced to rubble, with charred remains and debris scattered across a large area. Sources suggest the strike was part of India’s proactive counter-terror measures after heightened tensions along the border. The timing and precision of the operation have drawn sharp global attention, with experts noting the symbolic and strategic significance of targeting JeM’s long-standing base. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Picked Evocative Term To Name India’s Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

Visuals Show Complete Destruction of Jaish-E-Mohammed’s Bahawalpur Headquarters

Watch: In a precision strike, India has destroyed Markaz Subhan Allah, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror headquarters and training facility in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Once a key base for terrorist operations, the site has been reduced to rubble, signalling a strong response to… pic.twitter.com/6RKKR8d1UN — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

