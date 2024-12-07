New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, for being responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Devendra Yadav also demanded that Kejriwal should ask for the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the same way he asked for the resignation of former CM Shiela Dixit during the Nirbhaya case.

"Arvind Kejriwal, instead of helping in improving the law and order in Delhi is doing everything possible to lower the morale of the citizens of Delhi, and is equally responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation as much as the BJP government," read a statement from the Congress party.

"The same Kejriwal who demanded the resignation of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit over the Nirbhaya case, why does he not demand the resignation of CM Atishi and demand accountability for the 4-5 rapes and sexual harassment incidents per day?" Yadav said.

He further alleged that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP are trying to suppress the voice of the people through "politics of accusations and counter-accusations."

"Kejriwal himself is not sure about the safety of women in buses and metros, while more than 50 per cent of CCTV cameras installed for women's safety do not work at all," Yadav said.

"The responsibility for the failure of the panic button in buses lies with the Delhi government, why is Kejriwal silent on this?" he asked.

The Delhi Congress president further alleged that the women are facing the brunt of increasing crimes, including gang wars, firing, murder, rape, harassment and snatching incidents.

Yadav also criticised the BJP, saying that the Union Home Ministry has completely failed to control the law and order situation in the national capital.

"That BJP's slogan of 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' has completely ended because when a daughter will step out of the house, she will face atrocities and oppression, then when will she study?" he said.

BJP's home ministry has completely failed to control the law and order situation in Delhi, HM Amit Shah should take responsibility and resign," Yadav added. (ANI)

