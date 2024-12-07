Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Purvodaya," which focuses on the development of Eastern India to drive the country's growth.

The Railway Minister also highlighted the infrastructure projects sanctioned by the Modi-led government in Eastern India.

Also Read | PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Threatening Message on WhatsApp To Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said, "PM Narendra Modi has a vision of 'Purvodaya' - the Prime Minister believes that the development of the country will happen through the development of Eastern India. That is why he has started many types of projects related to infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The Prime Minister's focus is on Eastern India, and for the development of Eastern India, Odisha holds a very important place."

He further added, "In Odisha, the Prime Minister has sanctioned railway projects worth about Rs 73,000 crores. In this third term itself, after June, the Prime Minister has sanctioned new railway projects worth about Rs 20,000 crores."

Also Read | BAPS Volunteers Making Impact on Millions of Lives Through Selfless Service, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Vaishnaw also shared an important announcement: "Today, we received the good news that news will be broadcast in the Santhali language on Doordarshan so that all our tribal communities who speak Santhali can access Doordarshan services. From next week, the news bulletin will be aired in the Santhali language, once a week."

Earlier in the day, in line with the PM's "Purvodaya" vision, President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stones for three rail lines--Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh--along with the Tribal Research and Development Centre, Dandbose Airport, and a new building for the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur, Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu expressed pride in being from Odisha, saying that despite her responsibilities and busy schedule, the love of the people continually draws her back to her birthplace. She noted that the affection of the people of Odisha echoes in her heart, and she emphasized that her motherland remains in her thoughts and work.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the rail projects and airport would boost transportation, commerce, and business in the region. The new hospital building with a 100-bed facility would provide better healthcare to the local people. She also highlighted that Odisha is benefiting from the Purvodaya vision of the Government of India, with the acceleration of regional development through various welfare schemes, including education, skill development, health, tourism connectivity, and transportation facilities.

President Murmu also mentioned the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools to educate tribal children. She was pleased to note that more than 100 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being established in Odisha, including 23 schools in Mayurbhanj district. She expressed confidence that these schools would help tribal children contribute to the progress of society and the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)