Imphal, Dec 11 (PTI) The Manipur BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Congress has links with Kuki-Zo organisations, citing their shared demand for the imposition of President's Rule in the restive state.

Speaking to reporters here, state BJP general secretary K. Sharatkumar alleged, "The World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council recently wrote to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi urging them to introduce a Kuki Political Solution Bill to create a separate Union Territory for Kuki-Zo people."

Also Read | Suresh Gopi's Residence Robbed: Kerala Police Arrest 2 History-Sheeters for Looting Actor-Turned-Politician and Union Minister's Ancestral Home in Eravipuram.

He added, "The letter is proof of the link between the Congress and Kuki organisations.

"Whatever demands the Kuki groups have raised are also being raised by the Congress, including the resignations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur CM N Biren Singh, and imposition of President's Rule in the state," Sharatkumar said.

Also Read | Atul Subhash's Suicide Case: Victim's Family Demands Justice, Strict Action Against Harassers.

He alleged that an election directive issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections instructed Kukis to vote for Congress candidates, promising in return the party's backing for a separate political administration.

The BJP leader claimed that Kuki separatist groups, including those observing the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, had collaborated with the Congress to manipulate the election process.

He also claimed that the ongoing violence, which broke out on May 3, 2023, was orchestrated by Myanmar-born president of Kuki National Organisation PS Haokip. He pointed out that several viral videos of Kuki National Army members displaying sophisticated weaponry indicated foreign involvement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)