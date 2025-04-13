Puthandu 2025 will be observed on Monday, April 14. Also known as Tamil New Year or Varusha Pirappu, it is a joyous and vibrant celebration observed by the Tamil-speaking community in Tamil Nadu, India, and by Tamils around the world. As you observe Puthandu 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Puthandu 2025 messages, Puthandu wishes, Varusha Pirappu wishes 2025 in Tamil, Varusha Pirappu images, Tamil New Year 2025 greetings, WhatsApp status messages, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

Puthandu falls on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which typically corresponds to mid-April in the Gregorian calendar. It holds significant cultural, religious, and social importance, marking the beginning of a new year according to the Tamil calendar, which follows the solar cycle. Preparations for the festival begin days in advance, with homes being thoroughly cleaned and adorned with colourful kolams (rangoli designs) drawn at the entrances. Traditional decorations, such as mango leaves and flowers, are used to enhance the festive ambiance. People engage in shopping for new clothes, jewellery, and gifts to exchange with family and friends. Special dishes and sweets are prepared, including the iconic 'mango pachadi,' a sweet and tangy concoction symbolising the varied flavours of life. Puthandu 2025 Kolam Designs and Colourful Rangolis: Beautiful Pookalam Patterns and Muggulu Designs To Celebrate Tamil New Year (Watch Videos).

On the day of Puthandu, families wake up early to witness the "Kanni" (auspicious sight) by viewing auspicious items such as gold, silver, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and traditional foods. This ritual is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. Devotees visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings from the deities for health, happiness, and success. Special religious ceremonies and processions are held in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Murugan, and Goddess Lakshmi. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Puthandu 2025 that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Puthandu 2025 Greetings and Images

Happy Puthandu (File Image)

Here are Varusha Pirappu (Tamil New Year) wishes in Tamil:

இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! இந்நூற்றாண்டில் உங்கள் வாழ்க்கை மகிழ்ச்சி, ஆரோக்கியம் மற்றும் செழிப்புடன் அமையட்டும். இந்த தமிழ் புத்தாண்டில் உங்கள் வாழ்வில் நற்காசுகள் பொழிந்துகிடக்க ஆசீர்வதிக்கட்டும்! புத்தாண்டு புதிய தொடக்கங்களை, அமைதியையும், ஆனந்தத்தையும் தர வாழ்த்துகிறேன் – இனிய வருஷ பிறப்பு நல்வாழ்த்துகள்!

Puthandu is also a time for cultural festivities and community gatherings. Traditional music, dance performances, and dramas are organised to showcase the rich heritage and artistic talents of the Tamil people. Many communities host 'Puthandu Vizha' (New Year festivals) featuring cultural programs, food stalls, and games for people of all ages. Puthandu not only signifies the passage of time but also serves as a reminder of the resilience, unity, and cultural vibrancy of the Tamil community, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in their heritage. Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2025!

