New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress leader Udit Raj reminded the AAP on Tuesday that it is yet to clarify when will it fulfil its promise to provide a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 to granthis and temple priests in Delhi.

He also accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of harbouring an anti-Dalit mindset.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Lok Sabha MP said, "Till now, the Aam Aadmi Party has not clarified when will it fulfil its promise of providing Rs 18,000 per month to granthis and priests."

"Kejriwal had promised to provide Rs 18,000 monthly to granthis and temple priests, but the same benefit was not extended to Buddhist monks, Valmiki priests or church priests. This is a discriminatory step against Dalits," he said.

Pointing out that of the 11 members nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha, not one is Dalit, the Congress leader claimed that this reflects the party's "anti-Dalit" stance.

He said there is no clarity on when the AAP's promise of providing Rs 18,000 per month to granthis and priests will be honoured.

Raj claimed that in 2014, the AAP had pledged to make temporary jobs permanent, but instead, it privatised those roles and turned those into contractual positions.

"They have undone the progress made by the Congress in Delhi. The property rates in Noida and Gurugram are higher because the AAP has turned Delhi into a mess," he said.

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) announcement of giving a Rs-1,000 monthly stipend to students, he said given the high costs of medical and engineering education, this amount would bring little benefit.

On December 30 last year, AAP national convenor Kejriwal announced that his party would provide a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis under the "Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana", if it wins the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

