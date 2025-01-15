New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): After the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, senior leader Ambika Soni expressed optimism about the party's future as they prepare for its official opening.

"This will herald good tidings for Congress...The new phase which will begin today will go equally well if not better...," she said.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa hailed the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters as a positive sign, emphasizing the country's need for a vibrant opposition.

"This is a very good sign. The country needs a vibrant opposition...This is a very welcome occasion for all secular nationalist forces to be together..," he said.

On the new Congress headquarters, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan reflected on the party's rich history at its old headquarters, 24, Akbar Road, which has been the site of many significant moments.

"24, Akbar Road was historic and will remain historic. It gave us 4 Prime Ministers, we were in power for 24 years and in the opposition for 22 years...We had good days and bad days, both in that office. Congress party and the country got a lot from that office...We are going to move into this new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' with a lot of enthusiasm..," he said.

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters, the chief of the party's Maharashtra unit, Nana Patole expressed optimism about the party's future, stating that in the coming days, Congress will strengthen unity in the country.

"In the coming days, Congress will strengthen unity in the country..," he said.

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, will open its doors at 10.00 am on January 15, marking a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years.

The inauguration was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The ceremony was attended by prominent party leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), former Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and MPs. (ANI)

