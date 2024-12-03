New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): As Tamil Nadu grapples with heavy rains, flooding and damages following Cyclone Fengal's landfall, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice seeking to discuss an 'immediate' Emergency Relief Fund Allocation for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Congress MP on the sixth day of the ongoing winter session in Parliament, shed light on the lives claimed by Cyclone Fengal in Puducherry and the widespread destruction across Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the severity of the situation from the cyclonic storm, Tagore said that the "scale of devastation" requires immediate financial assistance to restore normalcy and provide relief.

Tagore, in the motion filed to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss a definite matter of urgent importance. The subject being, a request for Immediate Emergency Relief Fund Allocation for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

"Cyclone Fengal has tragically claimed 12 lives in Puducherry and caused widespread destruction across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested 22,000 crore from the NDRF for urgent restoration efforts in Tamil Nadu, and 2500 crore for Puducherry," said Tagore.

The Delta region, including districts Chennai, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Uthangarai from Krishnagiri district, has been the most severely affected. These areas have experienced severe flooding, extensive crop damage, and destruction of vital infrastructure.

"Given the scale of the devastation, immediate financial assistance is required to restore normalcy and provide relief. I urge that an emergency relief fund be allocated promptly to support restoration and rehabilitation efforts in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Swift action is critical to mitigate further hardship and ensure the timely recovery of the affected communities," urged the Congress MP in his notice.

Congress MP Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth also moved an adjournment notice in the lower house today, stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have taken proactive and decisive measures to safeguard the people and their belongings in the face of Cyclone Fengal.

The Congress MP reiterated CM MK Stalin's appeal of Rs 2000 cr for urgent financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support the ongoing restoration efforts and provide relief to the affected communities.

In his notice, Vijayakumar said, "As the cyclone approached, the government acted swiftly, setting up temporary shelters, and deploying rescue teams to ensure the safety of all residents, especially in the most affected areas. The government's efforts to prepare for the cyclone included evacuating vulnerable areas, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring that relief measures were in place well in advance."

"Despite the challenges posed by Cyclone Fengal, with heavy rains and flooding, the government has remained steadfast in its commitment to restore normalcy. The Chief Minister has appealed Rs 2000 cr for urgent financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to support the ongoing restoration efforts and provide relief to the affected communities," said his notice.

Adding further, he said, "We stand united in this appeal and hope that the Central government will respond with the urgency this situation demands. Tamil Nadu stands strong in its resilience, and with continued efforts, we will rebuild and recover together."

Meanwhile, as Cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc across many districts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpour in Thiruvannamalai district.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the Central government for not allowing MPs to discuss the cyclone's impact in Parliament.

"In Parliament, MPs were not allowed to speak about Cyclone Fengal. As part of our responsibility, we are assessing the damages and will send a report. That is our duty and responsibility. It is also their responsibility to respond, but they are refusing to do so. Despite this, we are doing our best," CM Stalin told reporters in Chennai.

He also criticized the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that while the AIADMK leader continues to make accusations, the public is aware of how good the schemes of the state government are.

The CM lauded the district officers and relief teams for their work amid flooding and heavy rains triggered by the cyclone.

"Deputy chief minister, ministers, public representatives, coordinating officers, district collectors, and rescue and relief team are working with dedication. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure normalcy is restored. I have advised officials to complete all ground-level work promptly," he said.

He assured that anyone affected by the cyclone would receive adequate compensation for losses, including damages to livestock, homes, or loss of life.

Detailing about relief efforts, the CM said that 18 rescue teams, comprising 493 members, are actively conducting operations across various districts.

In Villupuram district, 407 personnel from seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams -- 15 teams in total -- are working on relief efforts.

In Cuddalore, 56 personnel from NDRF and SDRF are engaged in operations, while in Tiruvannamalai, a 30-member team is handling rescue work."Rescue operations are going at the site of the Tiruvannamalai landslide. IIT engineers have been called to assist at the affected location," the CM said.

Speaking about relief camps set up in affected areas, CM Stalin said that over 7,000 people are currently staying in 147 camps. He stated, "A total of 147 relief camps are operational, accommodating 7,776 people. All necessary arrangements, including water, food, and medical supplies, have been made for them."

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Viluppuram and Kallakurichi districts to inspect the damage and provide support to affected residents.

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday, November 30, has caused severe flooding and heavy rainfall in several districts, leaving residents in distress. However, rescue teams continue to work to evacuate stranded citizens. (ANI)

