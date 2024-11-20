New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday expressed serious concerns about the escalating tension in violence-hit Manipur, accusing the government of neglect and a lack of decisive action.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "People have reached their limit. The government has neglected the state. The issue could have been resolved a long time ago with firm and decisive action by the government of India."

Highlighting the importance of local involvement, Akoijam criticised the tendency of centralised decision-making.

"I have urged our party President to always consult with the local leadership. There is a habit in our country where certain parties take unilateral decisions at the Centre and impose them on the states. This is unacceptable. Our party should not fall into that trap. I said we should take our position carefully and responsibly," he explained.

The Congress MP attributed the deteriorating situation in Manipur to a lack of political will and sincerity, pointing out that the problem is not a shortage of security forces but poor governance.

"There are two army divisions and thousands of central armed police personnel, in addition to the state police forces. What is lacking is not the troops but the political will and sincerity," he stated.

Accusing the central government and local authorities of being complicit in the ongoing violence, Akoijam said, "The government of India and their local puppets' hands are stained with the blood of innocent people, women, and children."

Recalling harrowing incidents, he referred to the widely condemned case of two women paraded naked and the brutal killings of children, urging the nation to break its silence.

"This country erupted in protest when the video of two women being paraded surfaced. Now we have women and children being killed after being taken hostage. An eight-month-old baby was brutally slaughtered alongside a two-and-a-half-year-old girl. The nation must not stay silent on this," he said.

Asserting the responsibility of the Opposition, Akoijam added, "We have to keep voicing our concerns and pressing the government to do the right thing. Our party president is going to meet the President of the country. Whatever opportunity I get in Parliament, I will raise these issues."

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in several districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, and Churachandpur. The suspension will remain in effect until 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 last year, was triggered by clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)

