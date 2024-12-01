Wayanad (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad on Sunday morning.

Huge number of people gathered on both sides of the road as Priyanka Gandhi's motorcade passed through the lanes of Wayanad's Mananthavady. People were seen holding tricolor balloons and waving at their MP.

Gandhi also addressed a public rally at Mananthavady. During the address, the Congress leader thanked the people of Wayanad for choosing her to be their MP.

She also appreciated the party workers for their hard work during the electioneering.

"I thank you all from the deepest place in my heart for your love and support and for making me your Member of Parliament.UDF workers worked very hard for my victory. I thank them all," Gandhi said.

She also thanked her brother Rahul Gandhi for the work he has done for the people of Wayanad in the last five years.

"I want to thank my brother for all the work he did here in the last five years. It is because of your faith in him that you have put your trust in me. I want to thank all the leaders... I thank each and every one of you for the love you have given me," Priyanka Gandhi, addressing the gathering in Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touched down in Kerala on Saturday as part of her maiden visit to her constituency Wayanad after taking oath as MP.

She was accompanied by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during her maiden visit as an MP. The duo received a warm welcome from Congress leaders and supporters.

The Congress General Secretary took oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha earlier on November 28 while holding a copy of the Constitution. Priyanka was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree as she took oath as the representative from the southern state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra secured the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The Wayanad seat was vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad but shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after being elected to the Lok Sabha from there during this year's general elections. (ANI)

