New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday, accused the BJP of preparing a Constitution based on Manusmriti, alleging a conspiracy to oppress Dalits and OBCs.

He criticized the BJP for organizing the event, and spending vast sums of money, and alleged that some saints promoted a Hindu Rashtra agenda and criticised the Constitution.

"If Sanatan talks about the Varna system - is it fine? Maha Kumbh is being organised by the govt, and thousands of crores are being spent there. A few saints saying things against the Constitution and preparing a draft to make Hindu Rashtra - is that place a centre of faith or a place of conspiracy against Dalits and OBCs, BJP doesn't reply to that. They have prepared a Constitution having the essence of Manusmriti - the BJP should speak over that. BJP is doing all this under a conspiracy to enslave Dalits and backwards," he said.

The demand for preparing a draft to make Hindu Rashtra was raised by the Sanatan Dharam Sansad and it was convened by Devkinandan Thakur Maharaj himself, during which the sansad put forth the groundwork for the constitution of the Sanatana Board, as various religious leaders raised the demand.

Earlier on Monday, at Sanatana Dharma Sansad in Maha Kumbh, Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur proposed the formation of a Sanatani Hindu Board, which has gained consensus among various religious leaders.

Thakur planned to submit this proposal to the Government of India and request a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss its implementation.

"We have prepared a proposal for the Sanatani Hindu Board Act, and all religious leaders present here have agreed to it... We will send this Constitution to the Government of India and ask PM Narendra Modi for his time to discuss it, with the hope that if there is a Waqf Board, then the government will gift a Sanatan Board to Hindus and Sanatanis...," he said. (ANI)

