Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A Congress worker died during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. The State Congress chief Ajay Rai alleged that the death was due to "police brutality".

An FIR was registered at Husainganj police station under section 103 of BNS. The deceased was identified as Prabhat Pandey, 28, said the police.

The case was registered on the complaint of the family members of the victim. They said the Prabhat Pandey had no pre-existing health conditions.

Raveena Tyagi, DCP Central Lucknow, said that prima facie, as per the doctors, there are no signs of injury on Prabhat Pandey.

"Today, at around 5 pm, a person named Prabhat Pandey s/o Deepak Pandey, aged 28, resident of Gorakhpur, was brought to the Civil Hospital from the Congress office in an unconscious state. The doctors declared him brought dead. Prima facie, as per the doctors, there are no signs of injury on him," Raveena Tyagi said.

"The post-mortem will be videographer. Further action would be taken after that," she added.

However, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai blamed the state police for his death and asked the government to provide Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the victim's family.

"Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality. This incident is extremely sad and condemnable," Ajay Rai said in a post on X.

"Our Congress family is hurt and angry by this accident. We will not tolerate this incident at all. The Yogi government should give financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and a government job to one member of the family as compensation," he added.

During the Congress protest, the police had detained Ajay Rai and other leaders.

"Our party workers are standing here, and they will protest against the atrocities done by the Yogi govt. The kind of atrocities this government is doing against the farmers and women will not be tolerated by the Congress workers," Ajay Rai said earlier in the day. (ANI)

