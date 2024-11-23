Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Unit conducted a rock climbing camp with trained instructors in the state capital of Shimla to promote outdoor recreation, teamwork and train NCC cadets for natural calamities.

According to an official release, the camp was organized by Directorate General NCC aimed to promote outdoor recreation, teamwork, personal growth, survival skills, and develop NCC cadets into assets for the nation during natural calamities.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra, Opposition INDIA Bloc To Bag Jharkhand.

The camp was conducted in three batches, with each batch consisting of 30 cadets from NCC Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The first batch, held from October 14 to 20, 2024, saw participation of 30 cadets from the Shimla group.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s Popularity Remains Strong in State, Says BJP Leader Vinod Tawde.

The second batch, held from November 4 to 10, 2024, had cadets from Patiala, Ambala, and Rohtak groups.

The ongoing third batch, from November 18 to 24, 2024, has cadets from Ludihana, Amritsar, Shimla, and Chandigarh groups.

Camp Commandant Wg Cdr Kunal Sharma, CO 1 HP Air Sqn NCC, led the first two batches, while Camp Commandant Col AS Bains, Dy Cdr NCC Gp Hqs, Shimla Group, is leading the third batch.

The commanders emphasized that the rock climbing camp is not just a destination, but a journey that shapes cadets into stronger, more resilien individuals, said the release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)