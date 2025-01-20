Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday attended a program under the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan and hailed Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that he established this nation as a democracy by making the Constitution and that India gave rights to marginalised people and women before countries like the United States and Britain. He added that the Constitution is the respect of the citizens of any sovereign nation.

"Those who always insulted him when he was alive and also after death, the people who did not regard the constitution, imposed an emergency, have now taken the responsibility of protecting the constitution. We need to understand that after 75 years of getting the constitution, we are trying to deepen the roots of it. Although countries like England and America established democracy, they gave rights to marginalised people and the women after India. This happened because we had BR Ambedkar," said the Chief Minister while addressing the event.

"The Constitution is the respect of the citizens of any sovereign nation. It is related to the dignity of the people. It is a matter of pride for us that the Constitution, which unites the nation from east to west and north to south, is a symbol of respect and dignity for the citizens. Babasaheb Ambedkar established this nation as a democracy by making the Constitution..." he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Elephant Rescue Centre at Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur and said that we can maintain balance by establishing coordination with nature.

"By establishing coordination with nature, we can maintain balance. If we are sensitive to the environment, animals and birds, then we will also get good surroundings to live in. Due to the double engine government, the state and centre are working to take this forward. Within 7-8 years, we have made rigorous efforts towards nature. We have planted around 100 crores of trees. Our new generation must know about the importance of preserving the environment. If we succeed in doing so, our present and the future will become better," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

