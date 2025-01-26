New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a grand display of its military might that included elite marching contingents of armed forces including the Brigade of the Guards, the Jat Regiment, the Garhwal Rifles, the Mahar Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Corps of Signals.

The parade included the combined band of Sikh Light Infantry, Bihar Regiment and Ladakh Scouts comprising 73 musicians playing the tune 'Kadam Kadam Bhadaye Ja'

Indian Coast Guard followed with their Marching Contingent on Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day parade.

World-renowned brass band of the Indian Navy played the Indian Navy Song tune 'Jai Bharti', followed by the Naval contingent on Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day parade.

The Garhwal Rifles contingent was led by Lieutenant Rohit Laxman Kudache. The 136-year-old Garhwal Rifles is one of the most illustrious and decorated infantry Regiment of the Indian Army. The Regiment has rendered loyal and sterling service to the country ever since its inception.

The Jawans of the Garhwal Rifles hail from seven districts of Garhwal region namely Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Haridwar and Dehradun.

The motto of the regiment is 'Yudhay Krit Nishchay'. The war cry is 'Badri Vishal Lal Ki Jai'.

Mahar Regiment raised on October 1, 1941 in Belgaum also came to Kartavya Path. The regiment has participated in multiple operations since its formation and has also proven its mettle in relief operations, nation building and sports.

The motto of the Regiment is 'Yash Siddhi', and the War Cry is 'Bolo Hindustan ki Jai'.

The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles contingent was led by Major Bikramjeet Singh of 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. The Regiment was raised by Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of the Dogra kingdom in 1820 as the state forces.

The Motto of the regiment is 'Prashasta Ranvirta'. The war cry is 'Durga Mata Ki Jai'.

Corps of Signals' contingent was led by Captain Ritika Khareta. The Corps has been awarded with two Padma Shris, one Ashok Chakra, two Maha Vir Chakra, three Kirti Chakra, four Vir Chakra, eight Shaurya Chakra and 169 Sena Medals. The motto of the Corps is 'Teevra Chaukas' which means 'Swift and Secure'.

The Republic Day parade commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute at 10:30 am

Ahead of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. (ANI)

