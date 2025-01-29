Patna, Jan 29 (PTI) The CPI(ML) Liberation held a demonstration in Patna on Wednesday, demanding action against those who allegedly stopped its Phulwari Sharif MLA Gopal Ravidas from inaugurating a school building as he was a Dalit.

The protest march began at Ashok Nagar in Kankarbagh and culminated in Ramkrishna Nagar in Phulwari Sharif.

Also Read | UK Horror: Woman Dies After Chiropractor 'Cracks Her Neck'.

Ravidas has already lodged a complaint at the Parsa Bazar police station over the incident that happened in the Kurthal area on Republic Day.

In the police complaint, the MLA alleged that a group of villagers prevented him from inaugurating the new building of the government higher secondary school and attending a flag hoisting ceremony as he belonged to the SC community.

Also Read | India Rejects Canadian Report on Election Meddling, Accuses Justin Trudeau Government of Interference in Internal Affairs.

Parsa Bazar's SHO Maneka Rani said, "We are examining videos of the incident. Action will be taken against the suspects after examining the video."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)