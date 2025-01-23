New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Republic Day Parade will feature a cultural performance with 5000 artists and it will cover the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.

Major General Sumit Mehta, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, told ANI that earlier cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path in front of the main dais and used to perform and move forward but this time cultural performers will be visible on the entire Kartavya Path.

"There will be 5000 cultural artists, earlier when cultural performers used to come walking to Kartavya Path, where the President is sitting with other dignitaries, they used to perform and move forward. So, we understood the rest of the people present there don't get to see the view of cultural performance. So, this time, cultural performers will be visible on the entire Kartavya Path," he said.

In the cultural component of the Republic Day Parade, Ministry of Culture, through Sangeet Natak Academy, organizing an 11-minute cultural performance with 5,000 artists in the title of "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam".

The performance will include more than 45 dance forms from different parts of the country. For the first time, the performance will cover the entire Kartavya Path.

Displaying the spirit of jointness and integration, a Tri-services tableau will also roll down Kartavya Path for the first time during the 76th Republic Day Parade.

"This time, a few types of equipment have been introduced. First is a battlefield surveillance system that depicts its capability in high altitudes and the second which depicts its capabilities in the desert. The second is the DRDO depiction of Pralay, the short-range ballistic missile," Maj Gen Mehta said.

"Other than that there are certain tableaux of credited Indian army veterans who will be physically present on the tableaux. There will also be a tri-services tableau which will depict jointness and integration... We are now following a tradition by which the nation of the Chief guest of the Republic Day parade is invited to bring forward a contingent that marches along with us... You will see tanks, infantry combat vehicles, an anti-tank missile system, the BrahMos missile system, Agnibaan multiple rocket launchers, the Pinaka rocket launcher and the Akash air defence system in the parade," he added.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with a vision to empower India with cutting-edge technologies and a mission to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, will display some of its path-breaking innovations for national security during the Republic Day Parade. (ANI)

